Swachh Iconic Places projects improving cleanliness standards at 30 cities

The 3rd Annual Review meeting on Swachh Iconic Places (SIP) was held today at Baidyanath Dham Deoghar, Jharkhand. The SIP is the brainchild of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and is coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Thirty Swachh Iconic Places have been selected across the country in three phases, and are implementing their action plans for improving the sanitation facilities and overall cleanliness, focusing on enhancing visitor's experience and convenience.

The National Review Meeting was inaugurated by the Minister, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Government of Jharkhand, Shri Mithilesh Thakur, and attended by Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, DDWS, Government of India, and senior officials from the state and central government, nodal persons from iconic sites/states, partnering PSUs and other local bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mithilesh Thakur said that SIP projects have played a very critical role in improving the cleanliness standards at the selected thirty iconic sites, and especially at Baidyanath Dham Temple, Deoghar. He spoke about some of the key activities undertaken to improve swachhata in the temple premises like using the waste generated from the offerings at the temple to generate compost, and rejuvenation of water bodies like Shiv Ganga Sarovar. The Minister also launched and dedicated 'Five Water ATM's for Baidyanath Dham Temple, supported by the PSU partner Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, DDWS elaborated on the importance of SIP and gave the example of how the SIP activities at Deoghar have been recognized and awarded twice in the past for their good work. He also gave examples of the good work being done at some of the other sites from across the country.

Shri Samir Kumar, Joint Secretary, DDWS made a presentation highlighting the key role of partner Ministries, district administration and CSR partners in the implementation of the SIP. He also stressed the importance of convergence for funds, proposals, cross-learning, and experience sharing. Earlier, Secretary, DDWS, Govt of Jharkhand, Smt. Aradhana Patnaik welcomed participants from all the iconic sites and appreciated their efforts in improving conditions at these sites.

Nodal officers from 25 of the 30 iconic sites and their PSU partners presented their progress and key activities being carried out at these sites including Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM), beautification and landscaping of premises and approach areas, construction of sanitation and safe drinking water facilities, rooftop solar panels, battery-operated sweeping machines, rejuvenation of water bodies, ban on plastic use, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), multi-level parking, illuminated boards, awareness campaigns, and IEC interventions among others.

Phase I Iconic sites: 1. Ajmer Sharif Dargah; 2. CST Mumbai; 3. Golden Temple, Amritsar; 4. Kamakhya Temple, Assam; 5. Maikarnika Ghat, Varanasi; 6. Meenakshi Temple, Madurai; 7. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, J&K; 8. Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri; 9. The Taj Mahal, Agra; 10. Tirupati Temple, Tirumala

Phase II Iconic sites: 1. Gangotri; 2. Yamunotri; 3. Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain; 4. Char Minar, Hyderabad; 5. Church and Convent of St. Francis of Assissi, Goa; 6. Adi Shankaracharya's abode Kaladi in Ernakulam; 7. Gomateshwar in Shravanbelgola; 8. Baijnath Dham, Devghar; 9. Gaya Tirth in Bihar; 10. Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Phase III Iconic sites: 1. Sree Dharma Sastha Temple; 2. Mana Village, Uttarakhand; 3. Vidur Kuti Temple, Uttar Pradesh; 4. Shri Sarveshwar Mahadev Temple; 5. Shri Nag Vasuki Temple; 6. Kanvashram, Uttar Pradesh; 7. Ema Keithel, Manipur; 8. Hazarduari Palace, West Bengal; 9. Pangong Tso; 10. Sri Raghvendra Swamy Mutt Mantralayam

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.