INS Jamuna on progress joint Hydrographic Survey off Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy Hydrographic Survey Ship, INS Jamuna is on a deployment to carry out Joint Hydrographic Survey off the South – West coast of Sri Lanka wef 06 Feb 20. A team of Sri Lankan Navy hydrographers including officers and sailors has also been embarked on board for the duration of the survey.

Over the last ten days, the ship has undertaken several survey activities as part of the Foreign Cooperation Survey alongwith the Sri Lanka Navy hydrographers. A detached survey camp comprising sailors from the Indian and Sri Lankan Navy has been undertaking observation round the clock. The detached survey camp is also tasked for fixing of navigational aids and delineation of high water line. Ships helicopter was also utilized for the survey operations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

