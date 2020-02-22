Aramco says received approval for Jafurah gas field development

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had received regulatory approval to develop Saudi Arabia's Jafurah non-associated gas field and expects production to start in early 2024.

It said output would reach around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas by 2036, with an associated 425 million cubic feet per day of ethane. The field would produce some 550,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates. Gas resources in the Jafurah, the largest unconventional non-associated gas field in the kingdom, are estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas, the company said in a statement.

Aramco plans to invest $110 billion to develop Jafurah, state news agency SPA said on Friday and cited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying the field's development would provide the state with annual net income of $8.6 billion. Jafurah is southeast of Ghawar, the world's largest conventional oilfield. Unconventional gas refers to reserves requiring advanced extraction methods, such as those used in the shale gas industry. Non-associated gas is not a by-product of oil production.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, aims to become a gas exporter by 2030.

