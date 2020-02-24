Eskom not expect to implement load shedding

Eskom says it does not expect to implement rotational load shedding today.

"Additional generation units are expected to return to service later today. This will further increase generation capacity and help us to avoid load shedding. Emergency reserves are at adequate levels," Eskom said in a statement.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns have increased to 11 120MW as at 06:50 this morning, while unplanned maintenance is 5 406MW.

"The generation system held up sufficiently during the weekend, helping us to avoid the implementation of load shedding on Sunday. However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable," Eskom said.

As a result, the possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system.

Eskom has appealed to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom site - http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier to review amendments.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

