Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump administration to step up pressure campaign on Venezuelan oil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 02:41 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump administration to step up pressure campaign on Venezuelan oil
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to step up a sanctions campaign on Venezuela's oil sector and will be more aggressive in punishing people and companies that violate it, the top U.S. envoy to the Latin American country said on Monday. Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro remains in power a year after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president, and has worked to push Maduro out. Maduro has retained the support of Russia and China.

The United States imposed sanctions to choke off Venezuela's oil exports in the aftermath of Maduro's 2018 re-election, which was widely described as fraudulent. But customers in China, India and elsewhere continued importing, so Venezuelan state-oil company PDVSA's exports only fell by about a third. Washington had not followed through on threats to extend the sanctions on any foreign company doing business with PDVSA - until last week, when it blacklisted Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Rosneft, to pressure Moscow.

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Reuters in an interview that there will be more sanctions as Washington plans to go after continued customers of Venezuelan oil, including those in Asia, and target intermediaries helping Caracas hide the origin of its oil. "The President has made a decision to push harder on the Venezuelan oil sector and we're going to do it. And what we're telling people involved in this sector is that they should get out of it," Abrams said.

Washington's ramped up pressure campaign is not going to focus solely on Russia, Abrams said, but will also target entities throughout the supply chain. "Rosneft Trading is a middle-man. What about the customers who are mainly in Asia? We will be talking with them. So it isn't a Russia focused campaign, it's focused on the critical points in the petroleum sector from production to shipping to the customers," he said.

Venezuela's oil exports last year plummeted 32% to 1.001 million barrels per day, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and state-run PDVSA's reports. Rosneft was the largest receiver and intermediary with 33.5% of total exports, followed by state-run China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and its units with 11%. TARGETING CUSTOMERS, STS TRANSFERS

Russia's Rosneft became the largest intermediary for Venezuelan oil last year, when few were willing to trade it, and has shown no signs of backing off. It called U.S. sanctions imposed last week illegal and said it plans to consider options in reaction. With Rosneft acting as an intermediary and helping solve shipping bottlenecks, PDVSA kept sending crude to China - its largest destination this year - through ship-to-ship transfers on the high seas, disguising the origin of the oil, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Asked if sanctions against Chinese companies purchasing transshipped Venezuelan crude were on the table, Abrams said: "Yes that is on the table." But he said conversations advising the parties to stop would come before sanctions. Washington was also examining ship-to-ship transfers intended to obfuscate the origin of an oil cargo, and name changes of companies involved in transactions of Venezuelan oil.

"What people do is switch from one company to another so the company that takes the oil may flip it to another company that ships the oil, flip it to another company that sells the oil. We follow all of that," he said. "We are going to follow up with the companies that are engaged in this and we are going to sanction them." In January 2019, Washington recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate interim president and ratcheted up pressure on Maduro. Dozens of other countries including in Europe and Latin America also support Guaido, who was Trump's guest at the White House in early February.

Rosneft had long claimed that its lifting of Venezuelan crude was permitted under the sanctions as it was to pay back a loan issued before the penalties. Abrams did not confirm the argument but said PDVSA was about to complete paying the debt off. "Rosneft was owed $5 billion- 6 billion..They were paying off the whole thing, we think all debt is being closed out," he said. "Even if that were true, it doesn't matter."

As of the third quarter of 2019, PDVSA owed Rosneft just $800 million. Rosneft removed the data on the debt from its 4th quarter earnings, released last week. (Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration

The United States wants Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to defer his second-term inauguration over concerns it could inflame an election feud with his political rival and jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking efforts, two sources familiar with the ...

Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe as her 'everything'

Kobe Bryant was remembered Monday as a man of passion, as a fierce competitor who turned his fire for basketball into a love for coaching children while putting his wife and their four daughters above all else. The Celebration of Life, held...

Kuwait suspends flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, Italy over coronavirus fears

Kuwaits civil aviation authority announced on Monday it had suspended all its flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries, state news agency KUNA reported, saying this ca...

UPDATE 2-On the trail: Buttigieg heckled, Bloomberg office tagged with 'oligarch' graffiti

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg on Monday called on front-runner Bernie Sanders to denounce vandals who scrawled the word oligarch on Bloombergs Chicago office, and moderate rival Pete Buttigieg was heckled at a march with la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020