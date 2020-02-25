Iran deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus - ILNA
Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported on Tuesday.
The spokesman for Iran's health ministry confirmed in an interview with state television that Deputy Minister Iraj Harirchi has been infected and is now under quarantine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran