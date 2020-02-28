PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

https://on.ft.com/2wLT5o7
https://on.ft.com/2PxLTCD

https://on.ft.com/3cfyOaP

The UK audit regulator outlined on Thursday its plans to break-up the big four accounting firms Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Thyssenkrupp has agreed to sell its elevator division to private equity groups Advent and Cinven for 17.2 bln euros ($18.69 bln).

Saudi Arabia is pressing for a substantial cut in oil production when Opec and its allies meet next week, as global energy producers clamber to respond to coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

