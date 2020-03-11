Indian Railways gears up entire machinery for prevention of Coronavirus

Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to take comprehensive measures on the prevention of Corona COVID 19 virus infection. Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal has directed the Railway Board to ensure that adequate prevention measures are put in place across the Indian Railway system.

The Chairman Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, has taken a meeting with all General Managers through Video Conference on 5th and 6th March 2020 to review the preparedness and convey priorities and directions.

Heads of Railway Zones, Divisions and Units have been taking meetings in their respective areas to firm up necessary arrangements. The situation is being constantly monitored and coordinated at all levels in the Indian Railway system i.e. at Railway Board level, zone level and at Division level. Control rooms have been set up all over the railway system and the staff has been sensitized and educated about the subject. The collaboration and coordination with the concerned health authorities are also being ensured.

The following action has been taken for the prevention of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection by Indian Railways.

Information, Education, & Communication (IEC) material (posters and pamphlets) regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) are being prominently displayed for awareness of the general public in local language at railway stations and in trains and are also being distributed to patients visiting hospitals and in Railway colonies. Audio and video clips are being played at railway stations to spread awareness. Public announcements are being made at stations.

In Railway hospitals, Persons with fever are being separated from other patients. Separate counter/ward with specific signage for fever cases has been established. The medical staff has been deployed in such areas as having proper protective gear.

Railway hospitals have been provided with 1100 isolation beds for fever-related cases for treating suspected Coronavirus cases with the availability of necessary protective gear. Further, Railways has identified 12483 beds for quarantine at different locations across the country.

The medical staff has been advised that if any patient of Coronavirus disease is suspected or reported in any of the Railway Hospital/Health Unit in Zone/PU, the same may be informed to Railway Board and local health authorities immediately.

All medical in-charges of Zones /PUs have been advised to be in constant touch with the respective State Authorities to obtain the guidelines/updates issued on the subjects and take necessary detection, prevention & curative measures suggested by such State Authorities.

Control rooms and Telephone helplines have been set up at all Railway hospitals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

