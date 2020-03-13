Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 positive coronavirus cases in UP; educational institutions to remain closed till Mar 22: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes to remain closed till March 22 after 11 people tested positive for coronavirus in the State.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:20 IST
11 positive coronavirus cases in UP; educational institutions to remain closed till Mar 22: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes to remain closed till March 22 after 11 people tested positive for coronavirus in the State. Addressing a press conference here, Adityanath said: "A total of 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the State. Out of these, seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow. All these patients have been admitted to different hospitals and they are being treated."

"All schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes will remain closed till March 22. We will review the situation on March 22 and decide whether to extend it or not. The ongoing examinations will continue but the examinations which have not commenced yet have been postponed." Commenting upon the preparedness of the State government, he said: "There is no need to panic. Today we held a high-level meeting. We have issued an advisory and asked people to take necessary precautions. 4100 physicians have been trained in the Training of Health Department's Paramedical Medical Department. We have created isolation wards in all 75 districts, 820 beds are already reserved for coronavirus suspects. 448 beds in 24 medical colleges have also been reserved."

"Central government has also arranged a sample checking facility at three places in the State. In Lucknow, there are two - King George's Medical University (KGMU) and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), and one in Aligarh. Like the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, We have developed a facility to check the samples of coronavirus suspects at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur. We are planning to develop five more centers to provide the facility of sample checking." Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 75 cases of the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

From nannies to helpers, coronavirus spotlights Asia women's job insecurity

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When coronavirus began to spread around the world last month, Hong Kong babysitter Tina Yeung found herself out of work - one of many Asian women whose jobs in informal secto...

Coronavirus cases rise to 81 in India: officials

The number of novel coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 81, which include 16 Italians and one Canadian, Health Ministry officials said. Addressing reporters, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said coronavirus is not a health emerg...

World travel may shrink 25% on coronavirus in 2020, shed 50 mln jobs - WTTC

The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk, with travel likely to slump by a quarter this year, Asia being the most affected continent, the World Travel and Tourism Council said...

Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes, warns of consequences

Iraqs military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday, saying they had killed six people and describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a targeted aggression against the nations regular armed forces. The military warned the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020