RSS' highest decision-making body to meet in Bengaluru from

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:33 IST
The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be held here from March 15 to 17. The confluence this time would see participation of around 1,500 elected representatives of RSS and associated organisations.

ABPS is likely to deliberate and decide in activating its 15 lakh swayamsevaks to bring about positive changes in society. "Last year, a survey of working swayamsevaks above 30 years was conducted in which 15 lakh swayamsevaks were covered.

In the next 2-3 years, our planning is to get them involved in working as dutiful citizens and responsible towards society through social work in their neighborhood," RSS-Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (All India Media Head) Arun Kumar said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The information about their availability of time, skills and interest areas were collected in the survey.

In this ABPS, deliberations will be conducted to activate these swayamsevaks to serve the needs of the society aligning to their areas of interest to bring positive change in the society." According to RSS office bearers, meetings over three days will be conducted by Suresh Joshi, Sarkaryvah Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. Being held at Janaseva Vidya Kendra here, this is the seventh ABPS meet taking place in Karnataka.

RSS has 11 zones called 'kshetras' under which 44 work units called 'prant' are there for its easy working, and its officers will be part of the meet. Also, presidents and other state office bearers of 35 parivar organisations like VHP (Justice Vishnu Sadashiva Kokje and Alok Kumar), ABVP (Prof Subbaiah Shanmugam), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (Saji Narayanan), Vidya Bharati (Ramakrishna Rao), Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram (Jagadev Rao Oraon), BJP (J P Nadda) and Sakshama (Dyal Singh Pawar) will participate.

On March 14, there will be Akhil Bharatiya karyakari mandal in which ABPS' agenda along with resolutions to be proposed will be decided, Kumar said. He said the ABPS would commence on March 15 morning, and during the three days, review of last year's plan implementation and sharing of experiences and achievements will be taken up.

Tour programme of Akhil Bharatiya office bearers and schedule for summer training will also be finalised. Responding to a question whether there will be resolution on the Citizenship Amendmente Act during the ABPS, Kumar said "What resolution-it will be decided tomorrow.

Usually on contemporary scenario discussions are held, so scenario after CAA may be discussed and there may also be a resolution, but it is yet to be decided." PTI KSU RS BN BN.

