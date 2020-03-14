Fire breaks out at plastic factory in outer Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi''s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, officials said. However, no injury has been reported so far, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at the factory, situated at GT Karnal Road, around 12.10 pm. Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said..

