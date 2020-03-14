Delhi riots: Five more arrested in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case
The Delhi Police has arrested five more persons in connection with IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said
The accused have been identified as Feroz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib from Chand Bagh area and Anas from Mustafabad, they said. Earlier, a man identified as Salman was arrested in connection with the murder case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
