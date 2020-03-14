Don't conceal coronavirus-like symptoms, consult doctor immediately: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people on Saturday to not conceal coronavirus-like symptoms such as fever and cold, and immediately consult a doctor. Appealing to people not to panic, she said there was no emergency-like situation in the state, but everyone should remain alert.

"Do not conceal if you are suffering from fever and cough or facing breathing problems. Go to the doctor straightaway. Remember, if you take rest for 14 days, chances of your recovery are there," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo told Bengali television news channel "ABP Ananda". Referring to the shutting of educational institutions in the state, she said it was a precautionary measure.

The chief minister also urged teachers to readjust the time-table of academic courses and asked them to work from home. "We must continue with our normal life but take all precautionary measures. There is no problem in West Bengal at the moment, but that does not mean nothing will happen. We have to remain alert," she said.

Banerjee said the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly should be shortened in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "The West Bengal Assembly is smaller in size compared to Parliament. However, a lot of people converge in the Assembly (during sessions). I think this budget session should be shortened. The honourable speaker will take a call on it," she said.

The chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, said her government was taking all precautionary measures in the wake of the global pandemic. Isolation wards were being set up in all the districts and two buildings were being readied in Kolkata to deal with any emergency-like situation, she added.

"At Rajarhat, which is close to the airport, we are readying a new building, which was meant for a cancer hospital, to accommodate a 300-bed isolation ward. Another large building is also being readied to house 500 beds," Banerjee said. She added that a review would be done on March 30, after which the future course of action would be decided.

The West Bengal government has announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain shut till March 31. Board examinations will, however, continue as per schedule, officials said, adding that the internal examinations will remain suspended during the period.

All government, state-aided and private educational institutions -- schools, colleges, universities, madrasahs, sishu shiksha kendras (SSKs) and madhyamik shiksha kendras (MSKs) -- will remain shut from March 16 to March 31 in public interest, they said..

