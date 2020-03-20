Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Indonesians test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana; state tally up to 19

The Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed that two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for the deadly virus in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:09 IST
Two Indonesians test positive for COVID-19 in Telangana; state tally up to 19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday confirmed that two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for the deadly virus in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19. The Ministry said, "Two Indonesian nationals have tested positive for #COVID19 in Telangana. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 19."

As many as 23 people in India have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 52 people, including 3 foreign nationals, confirmed positive for the highly contagious virus.

While 28 cases have been reported in Kerala, the national capital has 17 people infected with the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh which borders the national capital has 23 coronavirus cases, including 1 foreign national. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020