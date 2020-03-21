Left Menu
Man shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, body cut open, intestine

  PTI
  Muzaffarpur
  Updated: 21-03-2020 12:18 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:18 IST
A male body with its intestine missing was found at a brick kiln in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, police said. The body was found at the brick kiln near the Dumri Four-Lane Road in the Sadar police station area, Station House Officer Mithilesh Jha said.

It seems that the man was shot dead and then the body was cut open, following which the intestine was removed, he said. The identity is yet to be ascertained, Jha said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The body was first spotted by locals who then informed the police, he said. The body has been sent to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for post-mortem, police said.

Seven empty cartridges and liquor bottles were seized from the spot, they said..

