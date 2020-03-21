Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Prison inmates in Bengal clash with guards after denied meeting with families

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:57 IST
Coronavirus: Prison inmates in Bengal clash with guards after denied meeting with families

Inmates clashed with guards at the Dumdum Correctional Home here on Saturday, pelting stones and setting jail property on fire over the state government's decision not to allow them to meet their families till March 31 due to coronavirus, officials said. In the morning, some inmates insisted that they be released on parole but when the authorities refused to accept their demand, they launched a violent agitation, a top prison official said.

The stir soon turned into a clash between the inmates and the prison guards, he said. RAF personnel and policemen managed to bring the situation under control after some time, the official said.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fires under control. No casualty has been reported so far, he said. "The situation is under control. We are trying to identify the inmates behind the incident," the official said.

A senior official of the West Bengal Correctional Services Department had said on Friday that allowing inmates' families to wait outside the prison was against the concept of social distancing, which is the key to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Keeping this in mind, a decision was taken not to allow the meetings till March 31," he said.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, a family member of an inmate can now only call up the prison authorities to enquire about his or her health..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...

Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as coronavirus spreads in Africa

Angola, Eritrea, and Uganda confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across Africa despite measures by governments to hold it back. Two male residents who flew back from Portu...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020