Mini-dense forest being created at Kochi navy base to

  • Kochi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:24 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:24 IST
A mini-dense forest is being created at the naval base here by the Indian Navy to create awareness about importance of environment among the younger generation. The initiative to create the mini urban forest was kickstarted by Vice Admiral AK Chawla,Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, who planted the first sapling at naval base on the occasion of World Forest Day, a defence spokesman said here on Saturday.

The event was witnessed by a limited gathering consisting of children and naval personnel catering for coronavirus precautions. This project uses the world renowned Miyawaki Afforestation Method to create a dense forest in the middle of the Naval Base at Kochi.

This Miyawaki forest is being created next to the Navy Children School (Kochi) to serve as an encouragement to the next generation on the importance of caring for the environment," the spokesman said in a release. The forest is being set up in the 10 cents of land made available by the Navy.

The pilot project initiated at the Naval Base, Kochi is a collaborative effort by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) in conjunction with their technical partners Nature's Green Guardian Foundation (NGGF) and M/s Culture Shoppe Pvt Ltd..

