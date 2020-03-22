Left Menu
COVID-19: Interstate bus services suspended in West Bengal

The interstate bus services in West Bengal will remain suspended till March 31 as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The interstate bus services in West Bengal will remain suspended till March 31 as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. "All Inter-State Bus operations originating from the state shall remain suspended from 12 midnight on March 21 till March 31. Interstate buses originating in the neighboring states shall not be allowed to enter the state till March 31," informed the state government.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 315 cases of coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the country so far. Meanwhile, the country is observing self-imposed "Janata Curfew," today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. The move is aimed at containing the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

