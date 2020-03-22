Left Menu
Govt taking necessary measures to curb COVID-19, says Principal Health Secretary Bihar

Following the death of a 38-year-old man of renal failure, who later also tested positive for coronavirus, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Health Secretary, Bihar, on Sunday said that the state government is taking all measures to curb the spread of infection.

  Updated: 22-03-2020 15:53 IST
Sanjay Kumar, Principal Health Secretary, Bihar, speaking to the media on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Following the death of a 38-year-old man of renal failure, who later also tested positive for coronavirus, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Health Secretary, Bihar, on Sunday said that the state government is taking all measures to curb the spread of infection. "The government is very concerned about the present situation and has been taking regular action to curb the spread of the virus. As the situation is evolving, all necessary measures are being taken by the government," he told reporters.

He stated that the two positive cases of COVID-19 had a foreign travel history. "In the coming days, we will trace their contacts and send them to quarantine. If necessary their tests will also be conducted," added Kumar. He further stated that the most important thing to do is to maintain social distancing.

There are 341 COVID-19 cases in the country, the Health Ministry has stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

