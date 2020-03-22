Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:05 IST
Delhi govt marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine: Kejriwal

The Delhi government is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he appealed to the people to not stigmatise such families. Kejriwal appealed to all to stay indoors even after the ' Janta curfew' ends at 9 pm, and stay at home in the coming days too.

"Delhi govt is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine. I appeal to all not to stigmatize such families," he tweeted. "Please be empathetic and supportive towards them. The marking is aimed only at cautioning others for their own safety." "The prime minister has announced 'janata' curfew till 9 pm. We all have to follow it," Kejriwal said. "I appeal to all to stay indoors even after 9 pm. In the coming days too, stay at home." The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said. "The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week," Kejriwal said. "We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another." The chief minister had on Saturday said his government had not imposed a lockdown in Delhi, but would have to do it if the need arises in the wake of the pandemic.

"Yes, the Govt has an imp role to play. We are taking all steps necessary to save lives and will lockdown where required. We are boosting our healthcare, providing relief to those hurt by the economic fallout," he said." But as citizens, it is our duty to ensure minimal social interaction." The chief minister emphasised that people should realise gravity of the "threat", and stay indoors and wash hands regularly to protect themselves and those around. The government has taken several measures to deal with the emerging situation, including setting up of special wards for affected people and helping the vulnerable sections of the society, including the elderly and the poor.

The ration per person has been increased by 50 percent from fair price shops, a move that will benefit nearly 72 lakh people. Also, the pensions for elderly, widows and differently-abled has been doubled by Delhi government. PTI VIT BUN HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Georgia's breakaway republic of Abkhazia votes for president

The breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia is holding a presidential election Sunday to replace the leader who stepped down in January under pressure from the opposition. Raul Khadzhimba resigned as president in January, days after demonst...

One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has tested positive for coronavirus, Sindhu B Rupesh, District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada informed on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus positive patients in ...

Supriya Sule lauds people working amidst coronavirus crisis

As thousands of people participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modis clapping initiative on Sunday, NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in a tweet lauded the work done by people in different fields to combat against the coronavirus.I S...

Study reveals gene therapy may help in treating cardiac disease

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found a potential treatment for life-threatening cardiac diseases by using gene therapy. Danon disease is a very rare, life-threatening condition where the fundamental biological process of removing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020