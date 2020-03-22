Goa meet on Sun to decide on more lockdown days: CM Sawant

Goa may see more days of lockdownfor the novel coronavirus outbreak after Sunday's Jantacurfew, a voluntary initiative across the country to break thespread of infection, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said

Speaking to PTI, he said a decision on this would betaken at 5pm.

