Man having travelled to Paris tests positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh
A man with travel history from Paris tested positive for coronavirus in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
A man with travel history from Paris tested positive for coronavirus in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. District officials said the man flew from Paris to Hyderabad and then travelled to Vijayawada on March 17.
He was admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada on March 20 where he tested positive for COVID-19. At present, he has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and is under observation, the official said.
All others, who traveled along with the infected person from Paris to Vijayawada are also undergoing tests, the officials noted. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)
