Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI says neighbours ostracising, calling police on crew who went abroad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:14 IST
AI says neighbours ostracising, calling police on crew who went abroad

Air India stated on Sunday that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members, who went abroad as a part of their duty. "It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty," the airline said in a press release.

These "vigilantes" had "conveniently" forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones were brought home safely from coronavirus-hit countries by the Air India crew, it added. The national carrier has earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday itself, it brought back 262 Indians stranded in Rome in a special flight. "We would like to appeal to all concerned, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that our crew are treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen of this country deserves, especially in light of the fact of their having undertaken flight duties to affected countries to bring back Indian citizens," the airline said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sinfield runs solo marathon in support of stricken Burrow

Kevin Sinfield has completed a solo marathon to raise money for Rob Burrow after his former Leeds rugby league team-mate was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Sinfield, now Leeds director of rugby, had planned to run the Manchester mara...

Sehwag, Laxman hails 'warriors' for their efforts to combat coronavirus

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman on Sunday hailed the efforts of warriors, who are working tirelessly to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sehwag took to Twitter to write A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tire...

Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan for 'Janata curfew'; one fresh COVID-19 case from Jodhpur

Streets were empty and only a few vehicles were seen in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan on Sunday as people observed Janata curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb the spread of coronavirus. At 5 pm, people across ...

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

Minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no domestic or international flight will operate from the Delhi airport from Monday till March 31, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA clarified that domestic flights will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020