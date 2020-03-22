Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sounds of bells, conches fill the air as grateful country appreciates essential service providers; PM say long battle ahead

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 18:33 IST
Sounds of bells, conches fill the air as grateful country appreciates essential service providers; PM say long battle ahead

The air reverberated with a medley of sounds on Sunday evening as people across the country rang bells, blew conches and clapped to express appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the Coronavirus. From children to the elderly, common people to VIPs, all came out in balconies, lawns and terrace of their homes following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show gratitude to doctors, paramedics, police and other personnel associated with essential services, as the country observed an unprecedented 'Janta Curfew' to check the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the people for the gesture. Taking to Twitter, he said it is an expression of gratitude by the people and also the sound of the bugle declaring the first success in the long battle ahead. "With this resolve and patience, let's restrict (social distancing) ourselves as part of this long battle," he tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jantacurfew'. Earlier, he had reminded people to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus, and extending essential services without fearing for their safety.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, he had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel among others. Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them by giving them a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells.

Top BJP leaders, including its president J P Nadda, Union ministers like Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated along with their family members and staff. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang a bell while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar along with the staff and security personnel deployed at his residence were beating 'thalis'.

In Chennai, AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami joined his cabinet colleagues and top officials who clapped to show their appreciation for doctors, paramedics, sanitary and health department personnel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bihar locks down urban areas till March 31

The Bihar government announced on Sunday a lockdown in urban areas with immediate effect to contain the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the lockdown is being enforced in all district, sub-divisiona...

Asia steps up virus efforts as second wave of infections strikes

From Australias Bondi Beach to the streets of New Delhi, authorities across Asia ramped up efforts this weekend to stem the coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in places where outbreaks had appeared under control. Tighter ...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...

Meerut & Gorakhpur medical colleges authorised for Covid-19 tests: Minister

The Gorakhpur and Meerut medical colleges have been authorised by the Indian Council for Medical Research to conduct tests for coronavirus infections in the state, the state Health Minister Suresh Khanna said on SundayThe diagnostic centres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020