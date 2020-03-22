Shivraj expresses condolences to kin of soldiers killed in Naxal attack in Sukma

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday expressed his condolences to the kin of the security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), who lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of our brave sons in the Naxalite attack in Sukma. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and their family to bear this pain! Heartfelt tribute!" Chouhan tweeted.

Expressing anguish over the deaths of soldiers, he said that the culprits will be taught a lesson soon. "The country will not forget the sacrifices of its sons, will teach these poor people a lesson," he said.

A total of 17 security personnel of DRG and STF lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Police said on Sunday.Total 17 security personnel (5 Special Task Force, 12 District Reserve Guards) have lost their lives in an encounter in Sukma, yesterday. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," said Chhattisgarh Police. The 15 paramilitary jawans who were injured, three of them critically, during the encounter were airlifted and brought to a hospital here.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Rama Krishna Hospital in Raipur to meet the security personnel who were injured in the encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.