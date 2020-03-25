Left Menu
Social distancing Kerala way: Shashi Tharoor

  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:46 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

With social distancing being the mantra to keep coronavirus at bay, a provision store in Kerala has devised an innovative way to keep customers literally at an arm's length, while serving them. Kerala has reported 105 positive coronavirus cases till date in the state. In an image, which has gone viral on social media, a shopkeeper is seen providing provisions to a woman though a pvc pipe strapped to his table.

The photograph has also been tweeted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with the caption "How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper and customer while buying essential supplies. The Kerala way". As part of the social distancing measure, tipplers in the state too were seen standing in queues at least one meter apart in front of the state-run retail outlets to purchase liquor.

