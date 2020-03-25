Printing, circulation of newspapers to resume in Maharashtra from April 1

Maharashtra government on Wednesday permitted the printing and distribution of newspapers from April 1. The newspaper services were halted after the state government announced lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Industry Minister Subhash Desai with newspaper publishers and distributors. The government has put the print and electronic media in the category of essential services in the national lockdown guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that five people from a family in Sangli and four others from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total count to 116. According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

