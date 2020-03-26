Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown: Centre, state govts must provide relief package for poor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:47 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Centre, state govts must provide relief package for poor

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the central and state governments to provide relief package for the poor and daily wage earners hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdown

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "After effectively imposing the 21-day lockdown/curfew restrictions on 130 crore poor/working people of the country, the central and state government must provide a relief package for them so that they don't starve." In another tweet, she said: "Besides the various concessions given to the private sector during the lockdown, the people working there must get their monthly salary." She also urged people to comply with the prohibitory orders imposed by the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China says imports of some products affected by coronavirus epidemic

Chinas imports of products such as electric machinery, transport equipment and energy and chemical products have been affected by the global spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.Ministry officials also ...

U.S. envoy blames China for endangering world with coronavirus

The U.S. ambassador to London has said China had endangered the world by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak thus allowing it to spread far beyond the Communist republics borders. First it tried to suppress the news, Amba...

UPDATE 3-IOC working toward July-August Olympics in 2021 - Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee IOC is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.J...

India in touch with families of those killed and injured in Kabul terror attack: MEA

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with family members of the victims of the dastardly terror attack at a gurudwara in the Afghan capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Twenty-five people were killed after gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020