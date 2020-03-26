Coronavirus lockdown: Centre, state govts must provide relief package for poor

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the central and state governments to provide relief package for the poor and daily wage earners hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdown

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "After effectively imposing the 21-day lockdown/curfew restrictions on 130 crore poor/working people of the country, the central and state government must provide a relief package for them so that they don't starve." In another tweet, she said: "Besides the various concessions given to the private sector during the lockdown, the people working there must get their monthly salary." She also urged people to comply with the prohibitory orders imposed by the authorities.

