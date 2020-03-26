Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 8:51 p.m.

Christian Coalition for Health says medical services pertaining to coronavirus can be availed at its over 1,000 hospitals across the country with more than 60,000 beds. 8:50 p.m.

Centre has given permission to eight private laboratories in Maharashtra to carry out coronavirus testing, state government says. 8:48 p.m.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asks district administrations to take required stringent measures to ensure people remain at home and do not come out unnecessarily amid the COVID-19 lockdown. 8:40 p.m.

Union health ministry says the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has risen to 16 and the number of positive cases has increased by nearly 90 to 694. 8:30 p.m.

Delhi government urges people to not hoard essential goods and asks them to report to authorities if they are overcharged for any item in the wake of the 21-day lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. 8:27 p.m.

Centre asks state governments to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who are facing difficulties due to the 21-day lockdown announced to check the spread of coronavirus. 8:24 p.m.

Kerala government rejects a British media report which alleged that six UK nationals, infected with COVID-19, were being treated in filthy isolation units at a hospital in Ernakulam. 8:21 p.m.

Assam government says state's Silchar Medical College and Hospital will deal only with coronavirus cases and transfer all its patients to other hospitals. 8:14 p.m.

Mumbai Police distributes food packets and protective gear among the poor and homeless in different parts of the city during the COVID-19 lockdown. 8:10 p.m.

Punjab government announces it will release around 6,000 prisoners from jails across the state in order to decongest prisons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 8:05 p.m.

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of cases to 43, an official says. 7:45 p.m.

Northern Command of the Army has asked its troops returning from leave or outstation duties to report directly to the screening centres established at various transit camps in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, official says. 7:43 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 21 with six more persons testing positive for coronavirus, health officials said. 7:43 p.m.

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33, officials say. 7:42 p.m.

One more person from Haryana's Panipat district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 18, officials say. 7:38 p.m.

Nine liquor factories in Rajasthan will be allowed to produce sanitisers to curb black marketing amid a high demand of disinfectants in the country. 7:38 p.m.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to people to stay where they are till April 14 as it is the only way to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. 7:28 p.m.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces that shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to stay open 24 hours of the day. 7:24 p.m.

A plea moved in the Delhi High Court seeks direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. 7:23 p.m.

Union Health Ministry allows doorstep delivery of essential medicines as part of efforts to restrict people's movement during nationwide lockdown. 7:09 p.m.

Aviation regulator DGCA announces that all international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till April 14 in view of a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. 7:05 p.m.

Assam government says it will set up four temporary hospitals with 300 beds each across the state for treatment of COVID-19 patients. 7:02 p.m.

CRPF launches a WhatsApp-based helpline that will provide medicines and other essential items to the needy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 6:56 p.m.

A doctor of a Mohalla Clinic in northeast Delhi is among the people who have been infected with coronavirus in the national capital, officials say. 6:49 p.m.

Eastern Railway says it is manufacturing face masks and sanitisers for its staff to ensure their safety in the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak. 6:32 p.m.

Union Health Ministry says rate of increase in coronavirus cases in the country is "relatively stable" and there is no "hard evidence" of community transmission. 6:19 p.m.

Kerala has reported 19 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 126, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says. 6:17 p.m.

Two siblings, both minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, officials say. 6:16 p.m.

Uttar Pradesh government directs officials to start community kitchens to provide food to the poor and migrant labourers amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. 6:15 p.m.

A petition is filed in the Supreme Court seeking imposition of financial emergency in the country claiming that economic activities have "come to a standstill" due to the lockdown over coronavirus pandemic. 6:03 p.m.

Dhirubhai Ambani School commences teaching through virtual platform amid the lockdown. 5:57 p.m.

Drones were used to enforce lockdown and more people were booked for violating prohibitory orders. 5:49 p.m.

Shimla residents crowd at stores during curfew relaxation to buy essentials. 5:40 p.m.

An FIR was registered against 15-20 people for gathering for namaz in violation of lockdown orders. 5:32 p.m.

An 66-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10. 5:13 p.m.

Labourers from the unorganised sector in Himachal Pradesh stare at uncertain future amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. 5:12 p.m.

The Indian Air Force creates nine quarantine facilities at its nodal bases across country. 5:10 p.m.

Poultry farmers in Punjab and Haryana stare at losses due to feed shortage due to the lockdown. 4:54 p.m.

Animal protection organisations urge Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to shut illegal meat, pet markets to contain coronavirus. 4:52 p.m.

India's growth in next two quarters won't be over three per cent, former chief statistician Pronab Sen says. 4:43 p.m.

Four more people test positive for coronavirus in UP as the number of cases rises to 42. 4:19 p.m.

E-commerce companies temporarily stop taking orders for non-essential items amid lockdown. 4:04 p.m.

Coronavirus impact to bring more worries for Indian banks, ratings agency Fitch says. 4:02 p.m.

A 70-year old woman, who became the second COVID-19 related fatality from Karnataka, is among four new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state, taking the total number of the affected to 55, health department says. 3:52 p.m. The central government permits distilleries to manufacture hand sanitisers and issues licences to 45 firms.

3:58 p.m. A 73-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district dies, official says.

3:35 p.m. WTO sees sharp fall in trade and calls for global solutions to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

3:10 p.m. Financial services major Kotak Mahindra says it will reimburse employees and their family members for COVID-19 test.

3:05 p.m. Three persons including a doctor couple test positive for coronavirus in Telangana as total cases rise to to 44 in the state.

2:32 p.m. Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC says.

2:11 p.m. Mahindra & Mahindra hopes to be ready with ventilator prototype in 3 days to assist combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

2:01 p.m. The government will provide 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses for free over next 3 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says.

1:34 p.m. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, and healthcare workers.

1:26 p.m. Scientists identify nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19.

1:25 p.m. Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida.

1:09 p.m. The government has enough foodgrain reserves to feed the poor amid the nationwide lockdown, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says.

1:01 p.m. Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

12:34 p.m. A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

12:17 p.m. Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says 12:16 p.m.

Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says. 12:01 p.m.

Forty eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine. 11:52 a.m.

China's ruling Communist Party poses a "substantial threat" to Americans' health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says. 11:43 a.m.

Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period. 11:26 a.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10. 11:20 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says. 11:05 a.m.

ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits. 9:46 a.m.

A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus. 9:38 a.m.

China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67. 9:00 a.m.

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive. 8:58 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities. 1:15 a.m.

Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say. PTI VIS DIV HMB.

