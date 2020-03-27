Left Menu
Pimpri Chinchwad: 3 COVID-19 patients test negative,to go home

Three COVID-19 patients from PimpriChinchwad area in Pune district, whose repeat samples testednegative on Thursday, will be discharged from the hospital onFriday, an official said

"The three patients, who tested negative two timesafter their 14 days of isolation period, will be dischargedfrom the hospital shortly today," a health official fromPimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said

Pimpri Chinchwad has so far recorded 12 coronaviruspositive cases, the official said, adding that no new case wasdetected in the last seven days.

