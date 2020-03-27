PM condoles Satish Gujral's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of renowned artist and architect Satish Gujral on Friday, recalling his determination that helped him overcome adversity. "Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He said Gujral's intellectual thirst took him far and wide, yet he remained attached to his roots. "Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.

Gujral, 94, died here late Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

