Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:54 a.m.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) asks all states and union territories to ensure seamless movement of stock and manpower of pharma companies amid lockdown. 11:47 a.m.

Sensex plunges over 1,700 points from the day’s high after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the projected annual GDP growth was at risk due to COVID-19 pandemic. 11:44 a.m.

A man who came in contact with a coronavirus afflicted patient in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh tests positive for the infection, the state government says. 11:39 a.m.

The Karnataka government residential schools, hostels to be used as quarantine centres in Karnataka 11:31 a.m. RBI puts EMI payments on all term loans on hold for three months, and cut interest rate by steepest in more than 11 years in an effort to join the fight against coronavirus.

11:22 a.m. An IAS officer in Kerala 'skipped' home quarantine after his return from Singapore and seems to have left for Bengaluru, prompting the state government to seek an explanation from him, a top district official says.

11:18 a.m. Restrictions continue in Jammu and Kashmir as most mosques and shrines remain closed amid lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

11:17 a.m. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) directs registered hospitals, clinics, medical professionals and chemists to remain operational during lockdown. 11:12 a.m.

UN Security Council is yet to discuss coronavirus crisis under China's presidency 11:03 a.m. The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rises to 135 as five more people test positive.

10:54 a.m. China reports one local coronavirus case after three days with 54 new imported cases.

10:42 a.m. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government provides masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses during the lockdown.

10:46 a.m. Small Industries Development Bank of India to provide loans up to Rs 50 lakh to MSEs manufacturing medical supplies to fight COVID-19.

10:33 a.m. Moody's Investors Service slashes its estimate of India's GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent amid the lockdown.

10:02 a.m. Number of coronavirus cases in India is 724 with a death toll of 17, Health Ministry says.

9:50 a.m. The US has more coronavirus cases than any other country after more than 16,000 COVID-19 infections were reported there in a single day, taking the number of patients in America to over 85,600, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

9:26 a.m. A 60-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, dies, official says.

9:24 a.m. Noida administration arranges transport for over 600 workers stranded on roads amid the lockdown.

9:13 a.m. Israel thanks Air India for rescuing its stranded nationals.

8:58 a.m. India proposes online platform for SAARC to jointly combat coronavirus.

8:01 a.m. The US is working with its friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump says after an emergency virtual meeting of G-20 leaders.

