Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police tracing all persons who came in contact with J-K's first COVID-19 casualty: DGP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:49 IST
Police tracing all persons who came in contact with J-K's first COVID-19 casualty: DGP

A day after a native of Srinagar who had a long travel history succumbed to COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday said efforts are on to trace all those people who came in contact with him so that they can be quarantined. He appealed to people to voluntarily come forward and said hiding information could prove to be "fatal".

"All those people this person met and places where he stayed are under threat. This needs to be understood," the director general of police (DGP) said here. Singh said efforts are being made to trace all such people and quarantine them to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 65-year-old man, a maulvi, hailed from Srinagar's Hyderpora area. He died on Thursday, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus. Singh said people should not take this death as a joke and instead view it as a "very serious threat".

Sharing the sexagenarian's travel history, the DGP said, "He had travelled from Deoband (in Uttar Pradesh) to Delhi and to Nizamuddin. From Nizamuddin he travelled to Samba (Jammu region) and stayed at a mosque. From there he went to Srinagar and from there to Bandipora (north Kashmir)." "He travelled a long distance. Now all people have to be traced and quarantined," he added. So far, four people who came in contact with the maulvi in Bandipora have been identified, Singh said.

"They have tested positive (for COVID-19). The number of positive cases (in Jammu and Kashmir) was constant for a long period but has suddenly gone up with these people testing positive," he said. Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Matoo had told PTI on Thursday that 48 people who had come in contact with the maulvi are in quarantine.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 724 on Friday. Till Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir had reported 13 COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

'Like wartime' - Philippine doctors overwhelmed by coronavirus deluge

Private hospitals in the Philippines capital Manila have stopped accepting coronavirus patients in the face of surging numbers of sufferers and people seeking tests, the hospitals said.The Philippines has reported relatively fewer infection...

Germany plans mass immunity study to track virus

German researchers plan to regularly test over 100,000 people to see if they have overcome infection with COVID-19 to track its spread, an institute behind the plan confirmed Friday. A spokeswoman for Brunswicks Helmholtz Institute for Infe...

SC allows sale of BS IV vehicles except for Delhi-NCR for 10 days after lockdown

In a relief to automobile dealers, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, except in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, wh...

Ensuring power supply, identifying beds in hospitals among steps being taken by cantts: Defence Min

Amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, cantonment boards in the country have taken various measures like identifying beds in its hospitals for any eventuality, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and setting up task forces to give es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020