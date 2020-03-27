Left Menu
Coronavirus: Imam of mosque, others booked for lockdown violation in J-K's Reasi

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:10 IST
The police on Friday booked several persons, including the Imam of a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district for violation of the lockdown orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said

An FIR was registered against Molvi Mohammad Zafar, Imam of Jama Masjid (Nowabad) and others for violating orders, banning religious gatherings, imposed by the district magistrate in connection with coronavirus outbreak, officials said

In another incident, a case was registered against a shopkeeper - Ramesh Kumar - who had kept his shop open at Nai Basti in Reasi in violation of the orders, they added.

