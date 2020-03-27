Lockdown: Haryana govt to provide food & shelter to migrant labourers

In view of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government has decided to provide food and accommodation to the migrant labourers and homeless people in temporary community shelters in the state. The sitting arrangement in the temporary shelters will be in accordance with social distancing norms and it will be strictly followed, a spokesman of the state's Revenue and Disaster Management Department said here on Friday.

He said the respective district administrations will arrange for their stay in the temporary community shelters. Apart from this, people will also be provided food and other essential commodities such as medicines. The spokesman said directions have been issued to check the movement of migrant labourers such as factory workers, construction workers, brick kiln workers, rehriwalas, daily wage earners, rickshaw pullers, casual workers and provide them accomodation in such shelters.

He said the workers will be housed in community centres, marriage halls, panchayat ghars, schools, colleges, etc where there is proper arrangement for toilets and drinking water. “While settling them in these temporary shelters for the period of lockdown, it would be ensured that social distancing norms are strictly followed,” he said.

They will be provided two meals a day in the form of cooked food packets or dry ration, if there is cooking facility in such shelters, he said. The government has already sanctioned Rs 1 crore to each district for this purpose under the State Disaster Relief Fund, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.