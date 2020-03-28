Lockdown: Maha Guv asks govt to restrict movement of people

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday directed the government machinery to stop people from entering the state from other parts of the country or vice versa during the ongoing lockdown. He held talks with the six divisional commissioners in the state- Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Pune, Konkan and Aurangabad- via video-conferencing to take stock of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking into account the rising incidents of migrant workers leaving Maharashtra for their native places during the lockdown, the governor asked the divisional commissioners to direct the district collectors to stop such people from moving out of the state and stay put wherever they are, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said. He asked the authorities to make announcements in all major cities and industrial townships to urge the people to stay wherever they are right now.

People should be informed about the steps being taken for their accommodation and food by the government and non- governmental organisations, Koshyari told the officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.