Over 500 community kitchens being run to serve food to stranded people in UP

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:49 IST
In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus infection and to provide food to stranded people, more than 500 community kitchens are being operated in Uttar Pradesh, a state government official said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "As many as 527 community kitchens are being operated in the state. Thousands of food packets are prepared here that is being distributed to people stranded at the railway stations and other places." "We would like to link all the social and religious organisations with this. If any person or family goes hungry, then information can be given to the concerned district magistrate through the control room," he added.

Awasthi informed that there are over 3.23 crore ration card holders in the state. Out of this, 1.94 crore card holders have been given ration by the food and civil supplies department. He informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited and inspected COVID-19 testing facility at SGPGI here on Saturday. The CM also inspected a centre where food packets are being made.

"The Chief Minister reviewed the supply of foodgrains, vegetables and milk to public during the lockdown period and held a meeting with officials. As many as 26,298 vehicles have been made available for home delivery of items. Of this, 8,285 are four-wheelers and 18,013 hand-driven carts," Awasthi said. Till 9 am on Saturday, a total of 4,642 cases have been registered against people for violation of the lockdown while 14,115 people have been challaned. Over four lakh vehicles were checked and 1.15 lakh challaned. Fine amounting to Rs 2.35 crore has been realised so far, he said.

