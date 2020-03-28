Left Menu
Delhi BJP issues helpline number to assist people affected due to lockdown

With an appeal to positively face the problems caused by the lock-down to save the country and Delhiites from coronavirus infection, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday issued a helpline number--8010066066 for necessary assistance and said that government institutions and social organizations are contributing together in the fight against Corona virus during lock down.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

According to a press release, in order to provide any kind of help and assistance to the people of Delhi in this odd situation, the Delhi BJP has started a helpline with Seva Bharti where people can seek any kind of information or consultation from the doctors and contact them for help.

BJP workers will reach out to the people in the shortest possible time for necessary assistance. "It is a matter of concern that many laborers from Delhi are walking on foot towards Uttar Pradesh border. Was the rumor spread that buses were available from UP border to reach their home? I thank Yogi Government, who arranged the bus in short span of time and brought people to his village, keeping the situation under control. The Delhi government needs to help people by going to the ground instead of holding press conferences," said Tiwari.

Appealing to all the laborer to maintain restraint and patience during the lock-down, Tiwari said that, "I pray to all of you that you stay where you are, no one has to panic and get out of the house. You can stay safe only by staying at home. The Central government has made a complete arrangements keeping in mind the food and needs of all, and every BJP worker is committed to bring those arrangements to you." "I also appeal to the people of Delhi that if you find any laborer brothers and sisters who are leaving the city due to lack of arrangements, they must give helpline number 8010066066 so that we can reach them and help them," he added. (ANI)

