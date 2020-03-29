Stranded Himachal students in Chandigarh can now stay at Himachal Bhawan

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide boarding and lodging to the state's students stuck in Chandigarh at the Himachal Bhawan there. This decision was taken after reports came in that students from Himachal Pradesh have been asked to vacate rented accommodations by their landlords in Chandigarh.

This has reportedly happened despite several Chief Ministers of various states urging landlords not to throw out tenants and asking them for timely rent, which could add to the ongoing crisis due to coronavirus in the country. So far, three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, one of whom lost his life.

The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 918 others as of Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

