COVID-19: Holy mass suspended at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral

As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital has suspended all holy masses and congregations till further notice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:09 IST
Sacred Heart Cathedral, New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital has suspended all holy masses and congregations till further notice. "As a precautionary measure, the Archbishop of Delhi has suspended all holy masses and public devotions in the Sacred Heart Cathedral till further notice," read a poster outside the church.

The poster added: "We continue to pray for the COVID-19 victims." Earlier on Saturday, several churches in Goa had announced that masses and prayers will be live-streamed and telecast on local TV channels and have urged people to stay at home during the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, George Anthony Swamy on Sunday said that the churches have started live streaming of prayers sessions to avoid gathering of people during the coronavirus outbreak. This comes as the country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has infected 979 people across the country. (ANI)

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.Cases rose by 3,965 compared wit...

Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians, who were recently evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. India is currently under a 21-day lockdow...

Use lockdown period to connect with yourself, family and passion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people should utilise the COVID-19 lockdown period to connect with themselves, their family and also with their passion. This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect w...

70-year old woman dies after K'taka police denies entering Thalapady border

An ambulance ferrying a seriously ill 70-year old woman from here to a hospital in nearby Mangaluru was allegedly not allowed by Karnataka police to cross the Thalapady border, following which she died on Sunday morning, her family claimed...
