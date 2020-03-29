Freight trains regularly supplying essential commodities amid

Freight trains run by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are regularly supplying essential commodities amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, an official of the railway zone said on Sunday. Foodgrains, salt, sugar, coal, fertilisers and petroleum products are being unloaded at several sidings, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

Railway employees are providing essential services at goods sheds and stations while control offices are operational 24/7 to ensure smooth movement of freight trains, he said. The workers are being thermal screen before the commencement of their duties, they are working with masks on, practicing social distancing and regularly washing their hands, Chanda said.

He said that railway locomotives, coaches and residential colonies are being sanitised. Doctors and paramedical personnel at railway hospitals are being trained to treat COVID-19 patients, Chanda said.

He said that railway staff in various divisions is making masks and sanitisers for use by on-duty workers. Essential commodities are being home delivered at the colonies to prevent people from venturing out during the lockdown, Chanda added.

