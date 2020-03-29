Left Menu
Heatwave conditions may compound challenges in containing

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2020
Heatwave conditions may compound challenges in containing
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

With the MeT department forecasting heatwave conditions in Odisha in the next few days, the state disaster management authority on Sunday warned that the situation may compound the challenges in containing the spread of novel coronavirus. The maximum temperatures have gone up sharply in the past two days and the MeT department has forecast heatwave conditions in the state till Tuesday.

Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) Managing Director P K Jena during the day wrote to all the district collectors urging them to put standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place for implementing the heat action plan. He said any delay in this matter will have serious implications on the lives, livestock, and livelihoods of the people which will compound the challenges in containing coronavirus.

"Aware of your preoccupation in this grave situation still I request you to immediately hold regular virtual review meetings at district, sub-divisional and block levels to put in place the SOPs for the heat action plan. Otherwise, this natural hazard may unnecessarily compound our challenge in containing COVID-19," Jena stated in the letter.

