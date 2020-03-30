Navi Mumbai: 3 held with 35 beer bottles during lockdown

Three people were arrested with35 beer bottles on Monday afternoon in Panvel in neighbouringNavi Mumbai during the lockdown in place for novel coronavirusoutbreak, police said

An official identified the accused as Shagir ChotuKhan (29), Shiva Hanumanta Gaudpas (22) and Ubaid ShakoorSheikh (24), residents of Kurla and Govandi here

"The beer and their car were seized. They were let offafter being booked under relevant provisions of the IPC andserved notice," said senior inspector Ajay Kumar Landge ofPanvel City police station.

