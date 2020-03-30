Yamunotri temple portals to open on April 26

The sacred portals of Yamunotri in the Garhwal Himalayas will be reopened to devotees on April 26

The time and date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine was decided on the occasion of Yamuna Jayanti, said Kriteswar Uniyal, teerth purohit of Yamunotri dham

He said the shrine will be reopened at 12.41 pm. The gates of another Himalayan temple in Uttarkashi district, Gangotri, will also be opened the same day at 12.35 pm.

