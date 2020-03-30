Left Menu
42 firms issued licence to manufacture sanitisers

Updated: 30-03-2020 23:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued licence to 42 firms to make 40,000 litres of sanitisers every day to ensure adequate supply, officials said on Monday. There has been a spurt in the demand for sanitisers following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and to deal with this, the government issued licences to 27 distilleries and 15 sanitiser-manufacturing companies, Principal Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

The product is being made available in the markets through dealers, Bhoosreddy said. Chief medical officers who are placing requests are being provided promptly, he added.

There will be no shortage of sanitisers in the state and if required, production can be further increased, the official said. Bhoosreddy said in a statement, "In the interest and service of the Nation, Minister of Sugar Industry and Cane Development has appealed to all sugarmills of Uttar Pradesh to launch a sanitisation programme of all the public offices such as collectorate, CSC, PHC, tehsil, block, police station etc immediately, where public gathering is taking place during the lockdown period." PTI SAB/NAV ABH ABH

