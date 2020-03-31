Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:36 IST
Coronavirus cases in Delhi mount to 97; 153 from Nizamuddin admitted in isolation wards at LNJP

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 97 on Monday, with 25 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. By Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 72, including two deaths.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the 97 cases recorded, 89 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH). Of these cases, the RGSSH reported a rise of 17 cases on Monday vis-a-vis the positive cases there on Sunday (9).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi where several people showed symptoms of being infected with the virus after taking part in a religious congregation earlier this month, an officials said. "As many as 85 people were brought to LNJP Hospital on Sunday from Nizamuddin area and 68 were brought today, so a total of 153 are admitted in isolation wards and being tested for infection," LNJP MS Dr J C Passey said.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19. More than 200 people showing symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to different hospitals by Delhi's Heath Department, police said.

Out of the total cases, five have been discharged and one had died earlier and one has migrated out of the country. A 60-year-old old Yemini national who died at a private hospital on Thursday had become the second casualty of the COVID-19 infection here, authorities said on Saturday.

The COVID-affected patients in Delhi include a Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said.  Total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 2,168 and 1,846 reports have been received. A total of 2,09,567 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 29 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

As many as 19,782 passengers screened at Delhi airport between March 18-22 by medical teams. Out of these 18,573 passengers are in home quarantine and 1,197 are in quarantine at government facilities, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement. As many as 21,628 people who came in contact with affected persons, are under home quarantine till date and 1,639 have completed their 14-day quarantine, they said.

Crisis Support and Counselling Centre (CSCC) at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) is operational from 8 AM to 8 PM on all seven days for COVID-19 epidemic, it said. Video conference facility for counselling at the CSCC, IHBAS is also available (Skype ID – CSCCIHBAS). House to house surveillance for contact tracing of positive cases is being done by health workers in all districts, it added.

