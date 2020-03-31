Left Menu
Another leopard spotted in Chandigarh, residents asked to stay indoors

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:54 IST
Police on Tuesday asked residents in the city's southern Sectors to stay indoors after there were reports of a leopard being sighted in the area. "We received information that a leopard was seen in the area. Some pug marks had also been noticed. However, we intimated the wildlife officials and a search was on," Inspector Baldev Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 34 police station here, said.

He said that residents have been asked to stay indoors as a search is being conducted. "Residents have been asked to check their lawns and backyards or other such places where the wild animal could be hiding," the SHO said.

Police were also using drone-fitted with camera to conduct the search. On Monday, a leopard-like animal was spotted in Chandigarh's upscale Sector 5 residential area on Monday morning, following which it was rescued by forest and wildlife officials.

With people staying indoors during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, wild animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on the deserted streets at several places in the country over the past few days. Stags have also been seen crossing roads in the northern Sectors of Chandigarh in the recent days.

Currently, Chandigarh Union Territory is under curfew, a measure to check the spread of coronavirus..

