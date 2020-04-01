Indore records 19 coronavirus cases in a day
The total COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 04:56 IST
The total COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Out of the 19 new cases, 9 have been reported from a single-family which includes three children and six women.
The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 85 in Madhya Pradesh. Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the State. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
There are 1,238 active cases and 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities. (ANI)
