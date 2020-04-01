Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:12 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:56 a.m.
COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 in New York City, official data says. 11:47 a.m.
The coronavirus deaths crossed 4,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. 11:39 a.m.
UPPCL extends the time to pay power bills till April 30 due to lockdown. 11:24 a.m.
Tabligh's Nizamuddin center cleared, evacuating 2361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says. 11:23 a.m.
IIT researchers are developing robots to deliver food, medicines to patients in isolation wards. 11:08 a.m.
Eight new coronavirus cases are found in Gujarat, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 82. 11:04 a.m.
About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, following which police used force to disperse them. 10:41 a.m.
COVID19 pandemic is the most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief says. 10:25 a.m.
Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu are put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 10:20 a.m.
England cricketer Jos Buttler auctions his World Cup-winning shirt to raise funds for hospitals battling pandemic. 10:15 a.m.
Restrictions remain in force on the movement of people in Kashmir amid lockdown, official says. 9:31 a.m.
Twenty more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86. 9:29 a.m.
Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry. 8:52 a.m. Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, officials say.
8:51 a.m. Tests conducted on 14 coronavirus suspects in Goa have come out negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane says.
8:44 a.m. Eighteen more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, official says.
8:28 a.m. Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Mumbai man becomes first COVID-19 fatality from Maharashtra
Coronavirus patient dies in Maharashtra, toll rises to three in India: Health Ministry.
India reports third coronavirus death from Maharashtra
Cause of COVID-19 positive person's death being ascertained: Maharashtra Health Secretary
Srinagar admin resorts to 'shutdown' to shield Valley from corona