Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:56 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 in New York City, official data says. 11:47 a.m.

The coronavirus deaths crossed 4,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. 11:39 a.m.

UPPCL extends the time to pay power bills till April 30 due to lockdown. 11:24 a.m.

Tabligh's Nizamuddin center cleared, evacuating 2361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says. 11:23 a.m.

IIT researchers are developing robots to deliver food, medicines to patients in isolation wards. 11:08 a.m.

Eight new coronavirus cases are found in Gujarat, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 82. 11:04 a.m.

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, following which police used force to disperse them. 10:41 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic is the most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief says. 10:25 a.m.

Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu are put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 10:20 a.m.

England cricketer Jos Buttler auctions his World Cup-winning shirt to raise funds for hospitals battling pandemic. 10:15 a.m.

Restrictions remain in force on the movement of people in Kashmir amid lockdown, official says. 9:31 a.m.

Twenty more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86. 9:29 a.m.

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry. 8:52 a.m. Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, officials say.

8:51 a.m. Tests conducted on 14 coronavirus suspects in Goa have come out negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane says.

8:44 a.m. Eighteen more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, official says.

8:28 a.m. Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from coronavirus.

