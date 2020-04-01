Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 11:56 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 in New York City, official data says. 11:47 a.m.

The coronavirus deaths crossed 4,000 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. 11:39 a.m.

UPPCL extends the time to pay power bills till April 30 due to lockdown. 11:24 a.m.

Tabligh's Nizamuddin center cleared, evacuating 2361 people in 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says. 11:23 a.m.

IIT researchers are developing robots to deliver food, medicines to patients in isolation wards. 11:08 a.m.

Eight new coronavirus cases are found in Gujarat, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 82. 11:04 a.m.

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, following which police used force to disperse them. 10:41 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic is the most challenging crisis since World War II, UN chief says. 10:25 a.m.

Security personnel guarding Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu are put in isolation after a family member of an employee in his office tested positive for coronavirus, officials say. 10:20 a.m.

England cricketer Jos Buttler auctions his World Cup-winning shirt to raise funds for hospitals battling pandemic. 10:15 a.m.

Restrictions remain in force on the movement of people in Kashmir amid lockdown, official says. 9:31 a.m.

Twenty more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 86. 9:29 a.m.

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry. 8:52 a.m. Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, officials say.

8:51 a.m. Tests conducted on 14 coronavirus suspects in Goa have come out negative, state health minister Vishwajit Rane says.

8:44 a.m. Eighteen more people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, official says.

8:28 a.m. Prominent Indian-origin virologist in South Africa dies from coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Europe to launch coronavirus contact tracing app initiative

European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus while complying with the regions tough privacy laws.The Pan-Europ...

Dolly Parton launches weekly children book reading series

Dolly Parton is using her famous voice to spread some cheer and a love for reading books in children amid the novel coronavirus. The legendary country singer is launching a 10-week series, which aims to provide a welcome distraction during ...

Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The countrys Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authori...

VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI)  Vice President M Venkaiah Naid'

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of OdishaGreetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always b...
