VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI)  Vice President M Venkaiah Naid'

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of Odisha

"Greetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always benefited from the contributions of the people of the state. On this important day, I convey my good wishes to the people for all their future endeavours," Naidu said in his message

Modi said he prays for Odisha's constant progress and prosperity in the times to come.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.